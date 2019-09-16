Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh have been flooded due to rise in Ganga River and Yamuna River water level. (Photo/ANI)
Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh have been flooded due to rise in Ganga River and Yamuna River water level. (Photo/ANI)

UP: Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam flooded due to rise in Ganga, Yamuna River water level

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:10 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh have been flooded due to rise in Ganga River and Yamuna River water level here.
Residents here are forced to wade through knee-deep water in order to reach from one place to another in the flood-affected region.

"Around 500 houses here have deluged in water and there's no electricity supply here since yesterday. The authorities have assured that they will soon provide us with boat services here in order to rescue people and shift things," said Ram Shankar, a resident of Ganganagar.
As many as 210 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village in the district after water burst into a few villages as rivers continue to swell owing to heavy rainfall in the region.
"This area is flooded with water and the water is consistently rising. The floodwater has swamped over hundreds of buildings here. Authorities have not taken any steps in this direction so far. A relief camp has been set up in a far by school here," said Ajay Sandilya, another resident.
Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the district with villages near the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:26 IST

SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit J-K

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday allowed senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:26 IST

Nitish Kumar government has failed to save daughters: Randeep...

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): After the alleged incident of gang-rape of a former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday slammed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD (U)-BJP government for failing to "save daughters".

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:23 IST

Article 370: SC asks Central govt to file affidavit, restore...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central and Jammu and Kashmir government to file an affidavit on the petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions under Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:21 IST

HRD Ministry examining IIT's proposal of Australia-like student loans

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi has urged the central government to emulate Australia and extend income-contingent loans to the students to cover their tuition fees and seek repayment only after they find employment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:16 IST

Delhi: Wanted criminal arrested in connection with Narela murder case

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The police on Sunday solved a murder case by arresting a criminal who was also wanted in seven other cases of murder.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:15 IST

MP: Shivraj Singh visits flood affected Mandsaur, interacts with locals

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the flood-affected area, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, to take stock of the current situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:10 IST

Exhibition on PM Modi's achievements organised at Lucknow BJP...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 16 (ANI): An exhibition on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been organised at BJP headquarters here at Lucknow today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:59 IST

Delhi Police bust illegal arms factory; 4 arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Inter-Border Gangs Investigation squad of Delhi Police on Monday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Mewat district of Haryana. Four have been arrested.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:56 IST

SC seeks response from Centre, J-K, on Vaiko's petition for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the habeas corpus petition moved by MDMK chief, Vaiko, seeking the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:55 IST

AP: Two die in road accident in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Two people were killed after a car hit an auto here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:43 IST

SP MLAs and workers taken into preventive custody ahead of CM...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs Amitabh Bajpai and Irfan Solanki, and several other party workers were taken into preventive custody at their residences here on Monday morning ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's public meeting at Central Par

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:39 IST

We'll soon take a decision: Fadnavis on seat sharing with Shiv Sena

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing and a decision will be taken soon.

Read More
iocl