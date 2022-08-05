UP: Lucknow court rejects anticipatory bail plea of Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): A local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019.



Last month, Mau Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said that Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari, MLA son Abbas Ansari and brother-in-law were declared fugitives by the district police. The announcement came after the police raided four places including Mukhtar Ansari's ancestral residence of Ghazipur. "His family is absconding," the SP had said.



During the assembly election earlier this year, Abbas had also made a threatening speech where he asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer any local official for the first six months after coming to power as he had to do 'hisaab-kitaab'. The Uttar Pradesh Police booked him under relevant sections.

In his defence, later Ansari told ANI, "The government officials have harassed the people of UP unnecessarily by bringing out old issues, their family issues and even by registering fake cases."

He added, "As per my knowledge they (government officials) have made money out of it. Hence, an inquiry will be done in these cases and so I used that statement."

Ansari is contesting from the Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.

Mau Sadar will go to the polls on March 7 in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

