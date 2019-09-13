UP: Lucknow Police arrests 3 for stealing vehicles

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A gang of vehicle lifters has been busted and three accused have been arrested by Lucknow police.

"A 6-member gang used to book taxis and steal those vehicles. In some cases, they have also killed drivers. They sell those vehicles in Bihar for alcohol smuggling. Three gang members have been arrested," the police said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Deshraj, Kamal Mishra and Mithilesh.

The police have recovered stolen vehicles, mobile phones and country-made guns from the accused.

Two other accused namely Monu Yadav and Sharad Singh are absconding, the police said. (ANI)