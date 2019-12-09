UP: Man arrested after rape survivor attempts suicide

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man after a rape survivor in Lucknow's Kakoli village attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Based on her statement and her father's complaint, the man was arrested and sent to judicial custody," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

The police said that the things will become "clearer during the investigation." (ANI)

