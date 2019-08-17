UP: Man arrested for cheating over 20 women through matrimonial portals

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 46-year-old spare parts dealer who used to dupe over 20 women, mostly divorcees or widowers on dating and matrimonial sites by posing as a successful entrepreneur.

"The accused, Gaurav Dhamija used to target widowed or divorced women and through emotional blackmail on the pretext of buying gifts or treatment of parents used to cheat them online. He used to project his virtual identity as a successful entrepreneur earning around 30 lakh per annum whereas, in reality, he was a spare part dealer who was suffering huge debt," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anyesh Roy, CyPAD.

The Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) has registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

Mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, credit and debit cards were seized from his possession, police said .

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

