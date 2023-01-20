UP: Man arrested for extorting Rs 2.5 crores from restaurant owner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): A man accused of extorting Rs 2.5 crores from a restaurant owner has been arrested, Police said on Friday.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Ram Prakash Mishra (37), was arrested from north Lucknow.

According to Qasim Abidi, DCP, North Lucknow, the accused extorted Rs 2.5 crore from a restaurant owner by threatening to kill him.



After receiving the complaint from Manish Gupta, the owner of Madhurima restaurant, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under IPC section 386 (extortion) at Vibhutikhand Police Station.

An investigation was launched and the accused was arrested from North Lucknow.

"The accused, Ram Prakash demanded Rs 2.5 crores from the victim and threatened to end their business and kill him if he refused to give the amount," said DCP.

The police went through the criminal records of the accused and found two cases of theft registered against him earlier.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, officials said. (ANI)

