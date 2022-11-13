UP man arrested on charges of murder of Telangana woman wanting to marry him

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): The body of a woman from Telangana was found in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after she was allegedly murdered by a man she wanted to marry, an official said on Saturday.

The accused man was arrested, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.



According to the official, an investigation had revealed that a missing report of the woman was filed on November 6.

"The body of a Telangana woman was found on November 9 in the Gajraula PS area. Investigation revealed that an absent report was filed in this connection on November 6. The woman used to like a man and wanted to marry him. He murdered the woman and has been arrested," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

