UP: Man beaten to death for stealing sugarcane

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) December 4 (ANI): A man was beaten to death for stealing sugarcane from a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that two persons have been arrested in connection to the incident. The accused were identified as Ramdev Yadav, and Shaukat Ali - both residents of Bahraich, they said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Mubarak Hasan, a resident of Paduha, allegedly used to steal sugarcanes from farms. On the night of November 30, he was caught by the accused duo while stealing sugarcane from their field.

On being caught red-handed, the victim tried to escape, when the accused attacked him with kicks and punches. During the scuffle, one of the accused picked up a stick and hit the victim on his head. The victim collapsed on the ground, and the accused fled from the spot leaving him behind.



The victim's body was found in the sugarcane field the next morning, and the police were informed.

A case of murder was registered on the same, and the police after an initial probe into the same, detained Ramdev and Shaukat within 48 hours after the incident came to light.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 302, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced in the name of the accused names.

"The victim's body was found on December 1, and two accused namely Ramdev Yadav and Shaukat Ali have been arrested," SP Bahraich Prashant Verma said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

"Mubarak used to steal sugarcane from fields of accused. On the night of the incident, they caught him and beat him up. He died after being hit with a stick on his head," he said. (ANI)

