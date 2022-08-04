UP: Man carries son's body on shoulders; video goes viral, admin orders investigation

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): In a heartwrenching incident, a father in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj carried his son's body amid heavy rain on his shoulder after the hospital refused to provide an ambulance.

According to Vijay Vikas Pant, Divisional Commissioner, Swarooprani Nehru Hospital (SRN) refused to send an ambulance. Following this, the father walked several kilometres carrying his son's body.

9-year-old Shivam, a resident of Deha village of Karchana was undergoing treatment at the Swarooprani Nehru Hospital (SRN) after he got electrocuted. He was not even provided with an ambulance by the hospital. The poor family also requested the private ambulances present on the hospital premises to help them, but no one helped, the private ambulances were charging a lot.



"The ambulance was asking a lot of money. I didn't have so much money. So had to carry my son," said Bajrangi Yadav.

Bajrangi carried his son's body on his shoulder to the new Yamuna bridge, several kilometres away from SRN Hospital, when a car driver helped him in the Naini police station area. After that he reached his home in Diha village with his son's body.

Vijay Vikas Pant said, "Ambulance facility was not provided by the hospital. Following this, the father walked 5 km from Swarooprani Nehru Hospital carrying his son's body on his shoulder. Some people helped them near the new Yamuna bridge. After which child's body could reach Diha village through an ambulance."

"After the video of the man carrying his son on his shoulder went viral, the administration decided to set up an investigation," he added. (ANI)

