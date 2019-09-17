UP: Man caught carrying weapon in court premise

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was allegedly caught carrying an illegal weapon in the old High Court complex premises here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man was stopped by lawyers in the premise while he was trying to enter courtroom number 24.

The lawyers later handed the man over to the police.

The man reportedly had a tenancy case against his landlord, who is also a lawyer in the court. (ANI)

