UP: Man claims to receive constant threats by locals to leave village

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man claims that he is being forced to leave his village, Burqa near Sikandra Rao, along with his family members after receiving threats by locals who allegedly killed his father over a land dispute.



"My father Ramsewak Singh was stoned to death by the locals. Instead of registering a case under Section 302, the police have registered a case against the accused persons under Section 304. We are not receiving any help from the police, hence we are forced to leave our village. The locals, repeatedly threaten us to leave this village," Kuldeep Kumar told ANI.



"We have thoroughly investigated Ramsewak's murder case and the accused persons have also been arrested in this case. Sikandra Rao police will definitely look into Kumar's threat case as well," Sikandra Rao police official Siddharth Verma told ANI.



According to the police, on June 13 some villagers forcefully tried to take over Singh's plot. Later, the entire matter turned into a major land dispute and Singh was beaten to death by the locals.

Kumar claims that the locals and their family members constantly threaten him to leave Burqa village and he has also not received any legal help till now, hence he feels helpless.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

