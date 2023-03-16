UP: Man convicted of raping and killing minor girl sentenced to death

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): A special court on Wednesday sentenced the accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl to death, informed police.

The accused was convicted of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl, police said.

"The court sentenced the accused to death in the case of rape and murder of a minor. The sentence was pronounced by the Ghaziabad POCSO court. After about 6 months, the court sentenced the accused under IPC sections 302, 363 and 376," Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural, Ghaziabad, said.

The incident dates back to August 18, 2022 when a minor girl was found dead at a village in the Modinagar area.

"The incident took place on August 18, 2022 when a 9-year-old girl was found dead in a village in the Modinagar area. On August 13, the court convicted the accused, who hails from the same village," he said.



Earlier, on February 9, a POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad convicted a man of raping and killing a six-year-old girl and sentenced him ti death.

The accused was convicted by a Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.

The incident dates back to December 1, 2022 when a minor girl was found dead in City Forest in the Shahibabad police station limits.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased's parents, she was raped and murdered.

Advocate Sanjiv Bakharwa, the public prosecutor in the case, said, "A case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's parents. The chargesheet was filed in this case on December 15, after the police arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage."

He said the case was then transferred from the main POCSO to POCSO 1 on January 9, 2023.

"I have since then produced 15 witnesses in this case, including those who said in court that they saw the accused near the girl's house on the day of the incident. We also provided evidence in court," he added. (ANI)

