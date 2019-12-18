UP: Man convicted within 5 days of hearing, gets life imprisonment for raping daughter

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a fast track court within five days of hearing for raping his minor daughter in Siddharthnagar district.

On October 16, a case was filed by the man's wife at Mishraulia police station in Siddharthnagar district.

"First a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We investigated the case and soon a charge sheet was filed. And further, the prosecution proceedings were completed in five days and the accused was punished," said Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhul.

"If we complete the probe early and present facts to the court on time, it'll have a deterrent effect on criminals. It is not the severity of the punishment but the surety which will have a deterrent effect on the criminals," he added.

"On November 18 we received the charge sheet and immediately took the date for the hearing for the next day. This is the first case in rape in which the testimony was completed within five days of the trial in the court. We should always make an effort to give justice to the people at the earliest," said advocate Pawan Kumar Pathak. (ANI)

