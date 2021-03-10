UP man demands DNA test of buffalo to establish ownership

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): In an unusual case, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that his buffalo was stolen six months back and has sought a DNA test to ascertain its ownership.

Chandrapal Singh said he had complained to the police six months back saying that his buffalo 'Guddu' had been stolen.

He said the police did not register it as a crime "under the crime control formula" and did not register a case.

Singh said he made efforts to locate the buffalo and found it in a shed in Saharanpur.

He said police has not been able to identify his buffalo and bring back the animal to him.

Singh has written a letter to Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukirti Madhav demanding that a DNA test be held of 'Guddu' and another buffalo at his house, who, he said, "is the mother of Guddu".

The letter also said that he was not given any information about the buffalo by police and made his own efforts to locate the animal.

He also claimed that there were attempts to treat his complaint as "false and misleading". (ANI)