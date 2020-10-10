UP man held for facilitating recruitment in Army by illegal means

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested a man for facilitating recruitment in the Army by illegal means, police said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mulayam Singh Yadav who used to run a racket for recruiting medically unfit candidates in the Army.



A case has been registered under section 419/420 of IPC.

"Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh has arrested Mulayam Singh Yadav, for recruiting people in the army by illegal means, from Prayagraj. The accused used to run a racket for recruiting medically unfit candidates in the army," police said.

"A mobile phone, a motorcycle, and Rs 1200 cash have been seized from the possession of accused. A case has been registered under section 419/420 of IPC," added police. (ANI)

