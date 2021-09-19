UP: Man held for killing sister-in-law in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law with a knife to death in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, said Amit Kumar Anand, Superintendent of Police (SP) city.

A case has been registered at Katghar Police Station and the accused, Imran is undergoing interrogation by the police.



"On Saturday evening, Imran murdered his sister-in-law Praveen by stabbing her with a knife. A case has been registered and interrogation is ongoing," said Anand.

The husband of the deceased, Parvez said that family members were reading namaz on the ground floor while his wife was on the floor when the incident happened.

The 37-year-old woman is a mother of four children. (ANI)

