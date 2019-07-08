UP: Man held for raping 9-year-old cousinin Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in Tareenpur in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said.

The incident took place on July 4. The accused had apparently threatened the victim to not disclose this to anybody.

"A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said Yogendra Singh, Circle Officer (City). (ANI)

