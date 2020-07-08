UP: Man held for shooting bank security guard, waves guns as he dances on rooftop in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a guard at Syndicate Bank in Sardhana area of Meerut district on Wednesday.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni said, "A man named Shivpal aka Kalu shot a guard of Syndicate Bank in Sardhana area. As soon as we got the information, a team of police reached the spot to arrest the accused."

District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police reached the spot.

"When policemen tried to arrest him, he made his way to a nearby rooftop and kept firing from two country-made pistols for two hours before he was arrested," Sahni said.

On the rooftop, he was also seen dancing and brandishing his guns.

The accused suffered a bullet injury during the operation.

According to the SSP, Shivpal has a criminal history with four court cases. "Currently, he has been hospitalised and we are waiting for the doctor's response. Following that we will initiate the interrogation."

The police have seized his weapons and an investigation is underway. (ANI)