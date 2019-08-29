UP: Man held while trying to abduct boy in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a minor boy from Delhi Gate area here on Wednesday.

The man was captured and handed over to the police by the family of the 8-year-old boy, police said.

The boy was on his way back home from school when the man approached him and lured to go with him. Meanwhile, some locals noticed the boy accompanying a man dressed as an ascetic and alerted the boy's family.

"My child was returning from school when a man lured him and was taking him along somewhere. Some people alerted me and I rushed to the place. When I confronted him, he said he was a saint," the boy's father Sukhbir told ANI.

A case has been registered against the man under section 364 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Gate Police Station.

"The police have launched an investigation and action will be taken after an investigation," said SP City Abhishek. (ANI)

