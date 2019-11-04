UP: Man lynched by a mob after he killed his wife

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A man was lynched by an angry crowd here on October 30 after he had killed his wife with an axe.

The video of the lynching went viral on social media.

Three persons have been arrested and a case of mob lynching has been registered by police in the matter.

"In the Ghazipur police station area, a murder took place on October 30. A person, Mohammad Nisar, murdered his wife with an axe. When he came out of his home, an angry crowd killed him. Three persons have been arrested based on the video of the incident which is viral on the social media," Shripal Yadav, CO, Fatehpur Police said.

"A case of mob lynching has been registered on the basis of the statement given by Mohammad Nisar's brother on November 1. The task of identification of the accused is being done based on the video of the incident. Action will be taken against the accused once they are identified," Prashant Kumar Verma, SP, Fatehpur said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

