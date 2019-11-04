Fatehpur SP Prashant Kumar Verma. Photo/ANI
Fatehpur SP Prashant Kumar Verma. Photo/ANI

UP: Man lynched by a mob after he killed his wife

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:46 IST

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A man was lynched by an angry crowd here on October 30 after he had killed his wife with an axe.
The video of the lynching went viral on social media.
Three persons have been arrested and a case of mob lynching has been registered by police in the matter.
"In the Ghazipur police station area, a murder took place on October 30. A person, Mohammad Nisar, murdered his wife with an axe. When he came out of his home, an angry crowd killed him. Three persons have been arrested based on the video of the incident which is viral on the social media," Shripal Yadav, CO, Fatehpur Police said.
"A case of mob lynching has been registered on the basis of the statement given by Mohammad Nisar's brother on November 1. The task of identification of the accused is being done based on the video of the incident. Action will be taken against the accused once they are identified," Prashant Kumar Verma, SP, Fatehpur said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:43 IST

SC refuses to grant parole to Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara murder case

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant parole to Vikas Yadav, who is undergoing 25-year jail term for killing business executive Nitish Katara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:38 IST

Confident that new government will be formed soon in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Amid the recent power struggle with alliance partners Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the state will be getting a new government soon.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:36 IST

Palarivattom overbridge scam: High Court grants bail to four accused

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to the four accused in Palarivattom bridge scam case including former Public Works Secretary T O Suraj.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:24 IST

Delhi HC defers Chidambaram's regular bail plea due to lawyers' strike

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred for November 6 the hearing in the regular bail plea filed by former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case after the court's bar association decided to abstain from work.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:09 IST

Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, air quality index...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Farmers in Ludhiana continues to burn stubble in Kot Mana village near Sidhwabet Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:02 IST

Delhi: Vijay Goel protests against car rationing scheme, drives...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday drove an odd-numbered vehicle on the roads of Delhi in protest against the provisions of the odd-even scheme which has come into force since today morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Delhi govt should tell us how many CPCB directives have they...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Monday asked Delhi government about the number of directives issued by Central Pollution Control Board that they have complied with.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on implementation of Uniform Civil...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on a bunch of petitions seeking implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after the court's bar association decided to abstain from work.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:40 IST

Bihar Minister's son beaten by group of people in Madhepura

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bihar Sugarcane Industries Minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar and her nephew Sanjay Kumar were allegedly beaten by a group of people on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:38 IST

Citizens must act responsibly, use social media with restraint,...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Monday appealed to the public to exercise necessary caution and not like, share or forward social media posts which may hurt the sentiments of any community.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:35 IST

Haryana: 5-year-old girl dies after falling into 50-feet deep borewell

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a 50-feet deep borewell in a village in Hari Singh Pura village in Karnal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:29 IST

India taking continuous initiatives to develop clean energy:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that India has continuously taken initiatives and shown leadership qualities for developing clean energy and counter climate change.

Read More
iocl