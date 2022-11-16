UP: Man pushes girlfriend to death from fourth floor, case of "love jihad" suspected

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): In yet another sensational murder case, a man murdered his girlfriend by pushing her from the fourth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow following a heated argument.

The deceased sustained serious injuries and was taken to the trauma centre by her relatives. She died during the treatment.

"A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter, and the investigation is underway," said Chiranjeevnath Sinha, ADCP West, Lucknow.

In the suspected "love jihad" case, deceased Nidhi Gupta was in a relationship with Sufiyan who lived in the same colony.



Sufiyan was allegedly pressurizing Nidhi to convert her religion.

The Lucknow police filed a case against the accused Sufiyan under section 302 and sections of conversion.

Meanwhile, in the Delhi Shraddha murder case, the father of Shraddha Walker, a Maharashtra girl who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab in the national capital, on Tuesday also suspected a "love jihad" angle behind the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker said, "I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai's Vasai."

Delhi police have recovered around 12 suspected body parts disposed off by Aftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case. (ANI)

