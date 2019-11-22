UP: Man sentenced to 20 yrs in prison for raping minor

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A man in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with a fine of Rs 50,000 for allegedly raping a minor.

Soon after the charge sheet was filed, District and Sessions Court, Mahoba here declared the judgement within nine days.

"On October 5, 2019, the accused man abducted the minor and took her to Chitrakoot. There he allegedly raped the girl and when she tried to oppose, the accused man thrashed her brutally. The accused and the victim reside in Kabrai, Uttar Pradesh," said Dinesh Singh, government's lawyer.

The police filed a charge sheet in the court on November 13. The court commenced the hearing on November 13 and delivered its judgement today.

The Additional District Judge (ADJ) First, Ramkishore Shukla delivered the judgement. (ANI)

