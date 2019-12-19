UP: Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of minor

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A fast track court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for rape and murder of a minor girl.

The convict Nazil, who raped and murdered a minor girl was arrested by SP Ajay Pal Sharma following an encounter on June 22 in which accused Nazil sustained bullet injuries on both his legs.

The case was registered under POCSO Act and was transferred to a fast track Court. (ANI)

