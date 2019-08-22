UP: Man sets ablaze woman after she refuses to marry him

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A woman allegedly suffered 60 per cent burn injuries after she was set ablaze for refusing to marry a local goon.

"Yesterday, we received information that a woman was set ablaze. She was admitted to a hospital. Medical examination revealed that she has sustained 60 per cent burn injuries," Superintendent of Police LR Kumar said on Thursday.

A team of senior police officers had gone to the spot to investigate the matter.

"The family of the victim revealed that a local goon was pressuring her to marry. When the woman refused, he set her ablaze," Kumar added.

Police informed that the woman has been referred to a speciality hospital for appropriate treatment.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is on. (ANI)

