UP: Man sets world record for reading continuously for 27 hrs in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Alauddin, a student of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has created a new history by reading continuously for 27 hours and five minutes while making his way to the Golden Book of World Records.

He broke the world record of longest reading aloud marathon held from August 25 to August 26.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, "I want to thank my teachers at my university for believing in me and I have learnt a lot while performing this task. I have broken the previous record of the man from Algeria of 24 hours of continuous reading and made a new world record of 27 hours five minutes."

"I have planned to participate in a more record-breaking marathon in future," he added.

Alauddin's teacher, Dilip Gangwar, said, "Alauddin always wanted to do something different and he has put in a lot of efforts and practiced hard. He had continuous support from the university and his friends and will always have." (ANI)