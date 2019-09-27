UP: Man stabbed to death by brother in Moti Nagar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his brother to death here in Moti Nagar area.

The incident took place on September 26. The accused identified as Amit Tiwari is an alcoholic and he slit his brother's throat over a fight.

Police have registered a case in this regard. Multiple teams have been deployed in a mission to arrest the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

