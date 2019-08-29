Representative image
UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child lifting, police assures strict action

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:54 IST

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A man was thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of being a child lifter in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night.
The incident took place near the Sadar police station and the victim was saved from the mob by the police personnel.
"A mob gathered near the police station and thrashed one person identified as Sunny Chaudhary. Some members of the mob have already been identified and strict action will be taken against them", Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava told reporters.
The incident took place late Wednesday night when Kudana resident Chaudhary was roaming around in the area. He had come to the village to shop for some household items when he was cornered by a mob and was thrashed on suspicion of child lifting.
Uttar Pradesh police have issued a strict advisory against spreading rumours of child lifting and taking law in hands-on such suspicions. On Wednesday, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, PV Ramasastry had said that anti-social elements were spreading rumours in the state and many accused have been arrested in this regard. (ANI)

