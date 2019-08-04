UP: Man thrashed in Muzaffarnagar, two held

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man was mercilessly beaten on the streets of the city on Sunday by two persons. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which the accused were arrested by the police.

"I was going to take vegetables from the market when they caught hold of me to beat me up. They developed enmity with me because I did not call them to my son's marriage," said the man who was assaulted.

"The police at first told me to reach a compromise. But I want strict action to be taken against them so that they don't repeat such actions," he added.

Abhishek Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Muzaffarnagar, said, "A video of an old man getting beaten up in an inhumane manner by two people became viral on social media. We took cognizance of the matter and arrested the two persons."

"Strong action will be taken against the accused," he added. (ANI)

