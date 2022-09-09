UP: Man threatens to blow up mosque, shoot its cleric; arrested

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A 25-year-old man, who allegedly threatened to blow up Bareilly's Jama Masjid and to shoot the cleric of the mosque, was arrested, said police on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Samad, who is also a resident of the Qila area of Bareilly.

Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bareilly said a threat letter to shoot Imam (cleric) Mufti Khurshid Alam and to bomb the Jama Masjid in Qila area, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque because the cleric did not allow to play DJ in the Eidmiladunnabi procession.



A complaint was filed in connection with the matter at the Qila police Station of Bareilly.

"A poster was put outside Jama Masjid in Bareilly where a threat to blow up the mosque by a bomb blast was given. A person named Mohd Samad has been arrested. A has been filed and further probe is underway," said SSP, Bareilly,

A case has been registered under section 295, 153 A, against the accused and he has been sent to police custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

