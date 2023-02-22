UP: Masked men attempt to loot jewellery shop in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Four unidentified people wearing masks allegedly attempted to loot a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a jewellery shop located in Jagruti Vihar under the Madhuban Bapudham police station.

The miscreants, whose had their faces covered, were armed with pistols, police said, adding, however, they could not succeed in the loot.



The incident was captured by a CCTV, police informed further, adding that a case has been registered in the matter.

Further, according to the sleuths, special teams have been put together to probe the incident.

The CCTV footage was being scanned for leads on the accused, police said further.

"The miscreants made a robbery attempt but did not succeed. A complaint was lodged by a jewellery shop owner on the basis of which a case has been registered. The CCTV footage shows the miscreants entering the shop. Four teams have been formed to probe the matter," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kavi Nagar, Abhishek Srivastava told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

