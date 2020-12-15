UP: Meerut man kills sister after tiff over pet dogs

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): A 25-year-old man hailing from the Bhawanpur area in Meerut was apprehended by police on Monday after he shot dead his younger sister, following an argument over the accused's pet dogs.

Dehat Keshav Kumar, Superintendents of police said that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after over two dozen dogs.



"A 25-year-old man named Ashish who lives in the Bhawanpur area killed his 23-years-old sister Parul. We have come to know that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after his 18-20 pet dogs over which they had regular arguments," SP Kumar said.

"Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make chappatis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied," he added.

One of the neighbours' of the accused revealed that Ashish himself called the police after shooting her sister twice --- one bullet in the head and one in the heart. (ANI)

