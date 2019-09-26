UP: Mentally unstable man dragged on road by moving auto in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, a mentally unstable man was allegedly dragged on road by a moving auto-rickshaw near Khuldabad station area on Thursday.

Speaking to the ANI Brijesh Srivastava, City SP said: "After the enquiry, we came to know that one mentally unstable man was peddling stones on people and people asked him to stop but he didn't stop, so they tied and took him in an auto to leave somewhere far."

"We are trying to track the auto from which we will know where did they take him and who all were involved in the incident," he added. (ANI)

