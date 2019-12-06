UP Min hails Telangana Police for killing four rape accused in encounter
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:46 IST
<p>Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister <a href="/search?query=Atul Garg">Atul Garg</a> on Friday hailed <a href="/search?query=Telangana">Telangana</a> Police for shooting down four accused in rape and killing of a woman veterinary doctor in the state, during an encounter earlier in the day. <br />"This is a commendable step by (<a href="/search?query=Telangana">Telangana</a>) police," Garg said. <br />He continued, "If they would have succeeded in running away, then, the whole nation might have been in shock."<br />The minister advocated for fast-tracking of rape cases and assured that the state government will ensure strict action against the people who set a rape survivor on fire in Unnao district. <br />According to <a href="/search?query=Telangana">Telangana</a> Police, the four accused were shot dead by cops in "retaliatory firing" at the crime spot early on Friday. <br />The burnt body of a <a href="/search?query=Telangana">Telangana</a>-based woman veterinary doctor was found on November 28 in Ranga Reddy district. Later, it was found that the doctor was gang-raped and killed before being burnt by the accused. (ANI)<br /></p>