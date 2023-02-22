UP: Mini-truck and tractor collide in Hathras, four killed

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Four people were killed, while over a dozen others were injured in a collision between a mini-truck and tractor on the National Highway-93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, late on Tuesday night, the police said.

Officials said that the accident took place in Ruheri village near the Hathras Gate area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four people were killed in the accident, and over a dozen others are injured. Out of the, four are seriously injured and have been referred to Aligarh for treatment, while the others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the officials said.



According to police, around one and a half dozen people were travelling in mini-truck and were returning to their village after participating in a wedding engagement ceremony at Khandauli in Agra.

Upon receiving the information of the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured victims to the hospital.

The DM and SP of the district along with other police administrative officers also came to the hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured and about the accident.

The police said that the bodies of the four deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

