UP minister alleges irregularities in waqf boards, warns corrupt officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): State Minister for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza on Thursday alleged financial irregularities and large scale corruption in UP's Shia/Sunni Waqf boards during Samajwadi Party rule.

The Minister alleged that the collusion of officials was responsible for the recent loss of important documents in the case.

"I would like to mention that there are about 1,30,000 properties with the Shia/Sunni Waqf boards. Some officials have been trying to usurp these properties through corrupt means. These properties rightfully belong to the Muslim community in the state," he said.

"These corrupt officials have deliberately lost crucial documents in an effort to misdirect investigations. I have already instructed filing of a complaint in the case at the Hazratganj police station. Anyone found guilty will be severely dealt with by the government," he added.

The Minister had earlier proposed a special audit of financial irregularities in the waqf bodies that allegedly occurred during the Samajwadi Party rule between 2012-17. (ANI)

