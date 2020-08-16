UP Minister Chetan Chauhan tests COVID-19 positive, condition critical: Hospital

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan's condition is critical as he is admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, said hospital on Saturday.

On August 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. Shah on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. (ANI)





