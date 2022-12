UP Minister reaches Bareilly Covid hospital, takes stock of preparedness

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh forest Minister Dr. Arun Kumar reached Bareilly's Covid hospital on Saturday to take stock of the health department's preparations to tackle the upcoming expected wave of Covid-19.

Commenting on the preparations to tackle a new Covid surge, Dr Kumar said that the government is alert on the situation and fully prepared to tackle any situation.

The minister thoroughly checked the facilities and gave necessary instructions to the doctors and health workers present at the hospital.

He agreed on the issue of the shortage of staff in the Bareilly Covid hospital and said that it will be met by talking to the government.

With the possibility of a new wave of Covid 19 looming over India, the Union Government and the state governments are conducting high-level meetings on Covid 19 preparedness.

India reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

On Friday the number of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 243.



With this, active cases stood at 3,653, taking the total number of cases reported in the country so far since the pandemic hit in 2020 to 4,46,78,384.

According to the health ministry, a total of 4,41,44,029 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 179 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate stands at 98.8 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was at 0.15 per cent, the ministry said.

The death toll stood at 5,30,702.

The country conducted 1,87,983 tests in the last 24 hours and so far a total of 91.07 crore tests have been done.

Amid the global surge of infection from the Covid-19 virus, all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday also informed that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January. The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced. As there have been reports of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, because of BF.7 variant which is believed to be the major factor behind the surge including in countries like China and the US. (ANI)