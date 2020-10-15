UP Minister responds to Udit Raj, says next Kumbh Mela will be grander, govt will spend double amount

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): The next Kumbh will be grander and the government will spend double the amount it had spent in the previous Kumbh fair, said Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh in response to Congress leader Udit Raj's tweet questioning Uttar Pradesh government's spending on Kumbh fair.

While talking to ANI, Singh said it is not for BJP to answer but for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Congress party to answer whether the government should be spending in the Kumbh or not.

"As far as BJP is concerned, we are proud that we spent on Kumbh 2019. It was known throughout the world. Next Kumbh will be grander and we will spend double the amount. It is the promise to those who wish to attend the Kumbh," Singh said.

State Minister Brijesh Pathak said Kumbh is a global affair now, it is just not restricted to the Uttar Pradesh government. "One should not comment on such an event, which is attended by the millions across the world," he said.



The response of the ministers came after Congress leader Udit Raj tweeted that no religious teachings and rituals should be funded by the government and cited the expense incurred by the Uttar Pradesh government in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad as an example.

However, Raj deleted the tweet and later restored it again.

"I am restoring my tweet & ready to debate. INC wasn't tagged & it was my personal. 'No religious teachings & rituals to be funded by the GOvt. The state doesn't have its own religion.UP govt spent 4200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong?'," Raj said in a tweet. (ANI)





