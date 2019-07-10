Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 10 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Adharpur area here, the police said on Wednesday.
Ramesh Kumar, SP Fatehpur said: "A 6-year-old girl was raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Adharpur area of Uttar Pradesh."
"The body has been sent for postmortem," Kumar further informed.
Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)
UP: Minor allegedly raped by neighbour
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:17 IST
