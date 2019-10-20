UP: Minor gangraped in Aligarh, three held

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons for allegedly raping a minor from Gonda police station area.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind said that a case was registered in relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

"We received a complaint of rape of a minor girl. Based on her statement, three persons have been arrested and a case has been registered in the matter, we are interrogating the accused," he said.

"Medical examination of the victim has been completed and we will take the next course of action based on our findings," Arvind added. (ANI)

