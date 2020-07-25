Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A rape case of a minor girl has been reported from Greater Noida's Rabupura police station area, the police said.
The incident took place on Wednesday. Police said a rape case against two accused has been registered.
"A case has been registered against two persons. We will nab the accused soon," a police official told ANI. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
UP: Minor girl gang-raped in Greater Noida
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:18 IST
