Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from the bushes in Itaunja area of Lucknow, Police said on Monday.
Officials said that a probe has been initiated into the death of the minor.
DCP (North) Qasim Abdi said that locals of the area noticed the body and informed the police.
Following the information, a team from the Ganeshpur Police station reached the area, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.
"The matter has been recorded, and a team has been formed to investigate the case," DCP Abdi said while adding that things will be clear only after the post-mortem examination. (ANI)
UP: Minor girl's body found dumped in bushes, police launch probe
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2023 14:41 IST
