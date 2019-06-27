UP: Minor thrashed, forced to drink acid for refusing to bring drugs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): A 14-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed by three men and was made to drink acid after he allegedly refused to bring cannabis for them in Fazullaganj area in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Police Circle Officer Aliganj, Swarn Kumar Singh said that they have arrested the main accused in the matter, however, teams were formed to look for the remaining two accused.

"The acid didn't go down his food pipe but was only in the mouth. We arrested the main accused. Teams formed to look for the other two," the police said.

Narrating the incident, the mother of the minor victim said, "My son went to his grandmother's place. When he was playing, three men caught him and asked him to bring cannabis for him. When my son refused to bring, all men thrashed him and forced him to drink acid. The police are trying best to probe the matter."(ANI)

