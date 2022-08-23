UP: Mischievous monkey steals glasses of Mathura DM in Vrindavan

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Monkey menace is a common sight in many parts of the country. Recently, a mischievous monkey snatched the spectacles of the Mathura district magistrate, while he was talking on the phone.

The incident was reported from the lanes leading to the famous Sri Banke Behari Mandir in the temple town.

Mathura district magistrate Navneet Chahal was talking on the phone when a monkey snatched his glasses and climbed the wall.



A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan.

In the video, one could see how the notorious monkey kept the police personnel on the job to retrieve the spectacles of the DM back.

It finally took two packets of, mango juice, to finally win back the glasses from the monkey. (ANI)

