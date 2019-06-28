UP: Miscreants harass Muslim boy in train, remove his skull cap; case registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Police on Friday registered a case after a man complained that he was allegedly harassed by some miscreants while he was travelling in a passenger train.

"Mujiburrehman informed us that some youth harassed him near Rajghat station while he was travelling in a train on June 18. He gained his consciousness next day at some other place. We have registered a case based on the complaint," Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek told reporters here.

The victim alleged that miscreants threw his skull cap, looted money and phone, and left him in an unconscious state.

Mujiburrehman said: "I was going to the madrassa on June 18. I purchased a train ticket for Bareilly. Some boys harassed me and thrown my skull cap. They also beat me."

"My son told me that 8-10 boys boarded the train and snatched my skull cap. Then they started beating him. They made him smell something after which Mujiburrehman got unconscious. His phone and money were also looted," said Mujahir Hussain, father of Mujiburrehman. (ANI)

