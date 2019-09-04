UP: Miscreants shoot woman for refusing to lend money

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): A woman was shot at by a group of men for allegedly refusing to lend money to them on Tuesday night.

The miscreants fled the spot after shooting the victim, identified as Reena, who was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"On Tuesday night, some men have come to borrow money from my wife on interest. My wife refused to lend it to them after which they attacked her with a gun," said Rakesh, the husband of the victim.

After sustaining injury from a bullet, Reena is said to be in a critical condition.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Khurja Circle Officer Gopal Singh said "We have constituted a team to nab the accused and are also conducting searches at different places." (ANI)

