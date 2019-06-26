UP: MLA's son threatens cop in Kasganj, says will transfer him in 3 days

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India](ANI), Jun 26 : BJP Kasganj MLA DS Rajput's son on Wednesday allegedly threatened to get a policeman transferred if he failed to fall in line.

Rajput's son Jasveer allegedly created a ruckus at the Soron Gate police station after its personnel arrested two ambulance drivers for engaging in a brawl. Jasveer and his supporters had arrived to get them released.

"I had put two persons in lock up as they were creating a ruckus on road today. One of them called the MLA's son. When he came, he threatened to get me transferred in three days," SP Singh, the police station in-charge told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Akash Vijayvargiya -- a first-time BJP legislator representing the Indore-3 assembly seat -- was placed under arrest after footage of him and his supporters assaulting the civic body official was telecast across the country earlier today.

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat.(ANI)