Kasganj Police Station in-charge SP Singh . Photo/ANI

UP: MLA's son threatens cop in Kasganj, says will transfer him in 3 days

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:46 IST

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India](ANI), Jun 26 : BJP Kasganj MLA DS Rajput's son on Wednesday allegedly threatened to get a policeman transferred if he failed to fall in line.

Rajput's son Jasveer allegedly created a ruckus at the Soron Gate police station after its personnel arrested two ambulance drivers for engaging in a brawl. Jasveer and his supporters had arrived to get them released.
"I had put two persons in lock up as they were creating a ruckus on road today. One of them called the MLA's son. When he came, he threatened to get me transferred in three days," SP Singh, the police station in-charge told ANI.
Meanwhile, in another incident, Akash Vijayvargiya -- a first-time BJP legislator representing the Indore-3 assembly seat -- was placed under arrest after footage of him and his supporters assaulting the civic body official was telecast across the country earlier today.
Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat.(ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

If Rahul unwilling to continue as party president, alternative...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi does not want to continue as Congress president then an alternative should be found without delay.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:24 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in building on Shankar Roadad

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Fire broke out at a building on Shanker road in Ranjeet Nagar here on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:05 IST

Chennai gets heavy rainfall

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite for the people of the capital city which is reeling under acute water crisis.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:58 IST

Delhi police holds interstate co-ordination meet

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): An interstate co-ordination meeting was held on Wednesday in Delhi at the initiative of Delhi Police, aiming to share intelligence and inputs about criminal gangs.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:48 IST

Mumbai: Two held in robbery at elderly couple's house in Charkop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery at an elderly couple's house in the Charkop area of West Kandivali here.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:47 IST

ED raids 10 location linked to Parekh Aluminex Ltd, attaches...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd and its promoters in Mumbai under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:40 IST

Samaleshwari Express mishap: Railway Safety Commissioner to hold...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): RK Sharma, Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Frontier Circle, Kolkata under Civil Aviation Ministry has initiated a "statutory inquiry" on June 28 in connection with the accident involving the 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:27 IST

Assam: Two women held with diamond worth Rs 10 cr

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Tuesday arrested two women and seized 1,667 gram unpolished diamond worth Rs 10 crore from their possession here in Hailakandi district, police said.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:12 IST

NIA court gives 10 yrs of imprisonment in FICN case

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Two persons were sentenced to 10 years in Jail by a special NIA court in Vijayawada in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:42 IST

Delhi: Live-in couple arrested in Vasant Vihar triple murder case

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the triple murder case of an elderly couple and their nursing attendant, in Vasant Vihar area of the city.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:40 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash's bail plea rejected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): An Indore Court on Wednesday rejected the bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore today. He has been sent to judicial custody till July 7.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:35 IST

TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a blow to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) its spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday quit the party and joined the BJP in the presence of its working president JP Nadda at party headquarters here.

