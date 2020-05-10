UP: Moradabad Police, RAF jawans help needy residents of city

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel contributed an amount from their salaries to buy ration and kits containing soaps and sanitisers and distributed them among residents of slum areas of in the city on Saturday.

Yogendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commandant RAF said," The Moradabad Police and RAF jawans made a voluntary contribution and 250 kits were prepared which contained rice, potato, onion, pulses, soap and masks. Since we have been doing duty in these areas, we felt that they need ration and the personnel got together to help the residents."

SP (City), Amit Anand told ANI," The police have been providing rations to all whoever calls at 112, we are also working to create awareness about coronavirus. Today, RAF and police are providing ration to needy people. This has been a voluntary effort."

Indian security forces have come forward to lend a helping hand to the people who have been affected during the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

