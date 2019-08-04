UP: Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir reach his native village Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Mortal remains of Sepoy Rambir who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian, reached his native village, Mathura on Saturday.

Rambir was a resident of Hulwana village of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh.

One terrorist was killed while one soldier, Rambir lost his life during a gunfight at Pandoshan village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that two soldiers were injured in the encounter.

Weapons and warlike stores were recovered in the operation.

The Army's Northern Command mourned his "supreme sacrifice".

"All ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Rambir and offer deepest condolences to the family," the Northern Command said on Twitter. (ANI)

