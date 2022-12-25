UP: Mortal remains of soldiers who died in Sikkim truck mishap reach Lucknow airport

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of four soldiers who died in a Sikkim truck mishap, reached Lucknow airport on Saturday.

The mortal remains of Havildar Charan Singh of Lalitpur, Bhupendra Singh of Etah, Shaheed Shyam Singh Yadav of Unnao and Lokesh Rai of Muzaffarnagar reached Lucknow airport.

The mortal remains of the soldiers will be cremated today with state honours.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to army personnel who died in the Sikkim truck mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of all the deceased.

CM Yogi paid tribute to the four soldiers. He also announced a government job for one family member of each soldier.



CM Yogi also stated that a road in the Lucknow district shall be named after the martyrs.

The Chief Minister has assured all possible help to the families of the soldiers on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

The chief minister informed that the deceased will be cremated with full military honours in the presence of state ministers.

As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the car skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. (ANI)

